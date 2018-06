CUNY: los hispanos no definieron el triunfo de Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Thank you, @JoeCrowleyNY, for your support and longstanding service to our community.

I look forward to working towards a takeback of the House on a strong platform of economic, social, and racial justice for working class New Yorkers & Americans.

Let’s do this. https://t.co/bhYclAXjiA

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) June 27, 2018