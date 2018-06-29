Fotos: Exceso de botox deja a Tori Spelling irreconocible

Gente cercana a la actriz han informado el calvario que ha sufrido por la última aplicación que se hizo de dicho tratamiento
La actriz se ha sometido a un sinfín de tratamientos estéticos con resultados fallidos.
Foto: Brad Barket / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Actualmente, uno de los recursos al que más recurren las mujeres que buscan lucir siempre un rostro terso y perfecto es el botox, el cual es un arma de doble filo, ya que si este no se aplica de forma adecuada o se cae en el exceso, puede dar el resultado contrario.

Muchas son las famosas que lucen irreconocibles luego de haberse inyectado botox, pero la última que ha tenido una transformación radical es Tori Spelling.

Nada queda de esa Tori estrella de los 90’s gracias a “Beverly Hills, 902010”, ya que a lo largo de dos décadas se ha practicado una serie de cirugías para mejorar su aspecto. Pero ahora, gente cercana a Spelling, de 54 años, aseguran que hace un par de meses se inyectó botox y el resultado, literal, la ha dejado irreconocible.

It's true! I dig thru my purse and I see movies ha ha! I always use @MoviePass to see unlimited movies at the theater – even matinees! What movie are you excited to see this weekend? #mamamatinee #starstheyrejustlikeus

A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on

Según dicha fuente, para Tori, someterse a dicho tratamiento significó “una auténtica pesadilla”, y lo peor es que quiso remediarlo por su cuenta “pero fue peor”, ya que tuvo que lidiar con algunas complicaciones, como infecciones y enfermedades.

As a #fabfitfunpartner I’m so excited to introduce… @fabfitfun Summer Editor’s Box! O-M-G it’s summer RAD! . Some of my faves in this editor’s curated summer box include Trina Turk, Free People, Yumi Kim, Foreo and more… . #fabfitfun do the best seasonal boxes! 4 times a year you get a seasonal box delivered right to your doorstep. Some products in the boxes are worth more than the total of the whole box. All products are full size and from the best brands! If you’ve never ordered before use my code TORI to receive $10 off your first box! Tag someone that NEEDS this box in their life in comments below… www.fabfitfun.com #fabfitfun

A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on

Hace poco, la actriz concedió una entrevista en donde aseguraba que “lamenta el desastre” en su cara por tantas inyecciones.

