Fotos: Exceso de botox deja a Tori Spelling irreconocible

Actualmente, uno de los recursos al que más recurren las mujeres que buscan lucir siempre un rostro terso y perfecto es el botox, el cual es un arma de doble filo, ya que si este no se aplica de forma adecuada o se cae en el exceso, puede dar el resultado contrario.
Muchas son las famosas que lucen irreconocibles luego de haberse inyectado botox, pero la última que ha tenido una transformación radical es Tori Spelling.
Nada queda de esa Tori estrella de los 90’s gracias a “Beverly Hills, 902010”, ya que a lo largo de dos décadas se ha practicado una serie de cirugías para mejorar su aspecto. Pero ahora, gente cercana a Spelling, de 54 años, aseguran que hace un par de meses se inyectó botox y el resultado, literal, la ha dejado irreconocible.
Según dicha fuente, para Tori, someterse a dicho tratamiento significó “una auténtica pesadilla”, y lo peor es que quiso remediarlo por su cuenta “pero fue peor”, ya que tuvo que lidiar con algunas complicaciones, como infecciones y enfermedades.
Hace poco, la actriz concedió una entrevista en donde aseguraba que “lamenta el desastre” en su cara por tantas inyecciones.