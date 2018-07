La advertencia de Trump al próximo presidente de México

JUST IN: First BIG test for winner of Mexican Prez Election 🗳

TRUMP: "You are going to have an election. It's going to be very interesting. I have a feeling that he is going to be fine & the reason is because if they are not fine I'm going to tax their cars coming into America” pic.twitter.com/owVc73bZnL

— José Díaz-Briseño (@diazbriseno) July 1, 2018