Cuestionan a Trump por sus contradicciones y responde: “Soy un genio muy estable”

Reporter: “We understand your message, but some people ask themselves, will you be tweeting differently once you board the Air Force One?”

Pres. Trump: “That's other people that do that. I don't. I'm very consistent. I'm a very stable genius.” https://t.co/KGFjLrdE0n pic.twitter.com/Uczbat5XKO

— CBS News (@CBSNews) July 12, 2018