Explosión en Flatiron dejó a 500 neoyorquinos durmiendo fuera de casa

Shay Koll, 38, a resident of 16th Street and 5th Ave, said dirt and debris from a steam pipe explosion five blocks away covered furniture and plants on his deck. Koll’s apartment is outside of the contamination zone where city evacuated 49 buildings. pic.twitter.com/efOJ69o3U8

— Rajvi Desai (@rajviedesai) July 19, 2018