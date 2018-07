Gran error de la MTA provocó caos en varios trenes en Brooklyn

And excuse me, now I am at 59th Street and this blue wall is literally blocking the N express line. Yet utterly no explaination why? There is not even basic signage. WTF is this? How can anyone plan their trip “accordingly” with a literal wall like that just being there?!? @NY1 pic.twitter.com/5kt1GW6S0k

— Jack Szwergold (@JackSzwergold) July 30, 2018