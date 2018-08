Vecina atrapa a un bebé que cayó desde una escalera de emergencia en Queens

NYPD say 2-year-old baby boy went out of 4th floor apartment window in Sunnyside, Queens, dangled from 3rd floor fire escape, neighbors heard crying, he fell and was caught by 2 women below. Might have hit pavement. Baby is ok. Cops say mom left room for a moment. pic.twitter.com/odAXbpL2nC

— CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) August 5, 2018