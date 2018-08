Alerta por joven desaparecida hace dos días en Pensilvania

21yo Christina Giuffre Of Levittown didn’t show up for work at RetroFitness on New Falls Rd yesterday. Car was seen sitting at 7 eleven nearby then was gone @FOX29philly call Middletown Township Police or 911 with info pic.twitter.com/Bs9nmIjrik

— Shawnette Wilson (@SWilsonFOX29) August 31, 2018