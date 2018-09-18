Comienza cierre de calles por tres semanas debido a Asamblea General de la ONU

Como cada segunda quincena de septiembre, Midtwon se congestiona por la presencia masiva de líderes mundiales, comitivas, limusinas y agentes de seguridad que asisten a actos en la Asamblea General de las Naciones Unidas (UNGA) y diversas sedes diplomáticas.
Estos días se consideran los peores del año para andar en autos en NYC. La logística incluye el cierre de diversas calles desde hoy y hasta el próximo 5 de octubre, con efectos en el tráfico en todo Manhattan e interrupciones en líneas de buses.
Para intentar aliviar la congestión, se ofrecen incentivos como 50% de descuento en CitiBike y taxis compartidos con la aplicación Via, y ofertas de estacionamiento en lotes cercanos a paradas del Metro 7, informó Pix11.
El listado de calles cerradas es el siguiente:
- FDR Drive entre Whitehall Street y Willis Avenue Bridge/RFK Bridge.
- 1st Avenue en el Este y 3rd Avenue en el Oeste.
- 1st Avenue entre calles 48th y 54th.
- 6th Avenue entre 50th y 59th St.
- Grand Army Plaza entre 58th y 60th St.
- 5th Avenue entre 56th y 59th St.
- Madison Avenue entre 42nd y 58th St.
- Madison Avenue entre 76th y 77th St.
- Park Avenue entre 76th y 77th St.
- FDR Drive Service Road entre 48th y 49th St.
- 77th Street entre Madison y Park Avenue.
- 76th Street entre Madison y Park Avenue.
- 61st Street entre 5th y Park Avenue.
- 59th Street entre 7th y 5th Avenue.
- 58th Street entre Broadway y Madison Avenue.
- 57th Street entre 7th Avenue y FDR Drive.
- 56th Street entre 6th y 5th Avenue.
- 55th Street entre 7th y Madison Avenue.
- 54th Street entre 7th y Madison Avenue.
- 53rd Street entre 7th Avenue y FDR Drive.
- 52nd Street entre 7th y 6th Avenue.
- 50th Street entre 6th Avenue y FDR Drive.
- 51st Street entre 7th y 1st Avenue.
- 49th Street entre 1st Avenue y FDR Drive Service Road.
- 48th Street entre 1st Avenue y FDR Drive Service Road.
- 42nd Street entre 7th Avenue y FDR Drive.
- 34th Street entre 7th Avenue y FDR Drive.
- Little West Street entre 1st Place y Battery Place.
- Battery Place entre 1st Place y Little West Street.
- 1st Place entre Battery Place y Little West Street.