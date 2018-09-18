Comienza cierre de calles por tres semanas debido a Asamblea General de la ONU

Para intentar aliviar el tráfico, se ofrecen incentivos como 50% de descuento en CitiBike
Sede de la ONU en Midtown East
Foto: @FDNY
Por: Redacción

Como cada segunda quincena de septiembre, Midtwon se congestiona por la presencia masiva de líderes mundiales, comitivas, limusinas y agentes de seguridad que asisten a actos en la Asamblea General de las Naciones Unidas (UNGA) y diversas sedes diplomáticas.

Estos días se consideran los peores del año para andar en autos en NYC. La logística incluye el cierre de diversas calles desde hoy y hasta el próximo 5 de octubre, con efectos en el tráfico en todo Manhattan e interrupciones en líneas de buses.

Para intentar aliviar la congestión, se ofrecen incentivos como 50% de descuento en CitiBike y taxis compartidos con la aplicación Via, y ofertas de estacionamiento en lotes cercanos a paradas del Metro 7, informó Pix11.

El listado de calles cerradas es el siguiente:

  • FDR Drive entre Whitehall Street y Willis Avenue Bridge/RFK Bridge.
  • 1st Avenue en el Este y 3rd Avenue en el Oeste.
  • 1st Avenue entre calles 48th y 54th.
  • 6th Avenue entre 50th y 59th St.
  • Grand Army Plaza entre 58th  y 60th St.
  • 5th Avenue entre 56th y 59th St.
  • Madison Avenue entre 42nd y 58th St.
  • Madison Avenue entre 76th y 77th St.
  • Park Avenue entre 76th y 77th St.
  • FDR Drive Service Road entre 48th y 49th St.
  • 77th Street entre Madison y Park Avenue.
  • 76th Street entre Madison y Park Avenue.
  • 61st Street entre 5th y Park Avenue.
  • 59th Street entre 7th y 5th Avenue.
  • 58th Street entre Broadway y Madison Avenue.
  • 57th Street entre 7th Avenue y FDR Drive.
  • 56th Street entre 6th y 5th Avenue.
  • 55th Street entre 7th y Madison Avenue.
  • 54th Street entre 7th y Madison Avenue.
  • 53rd Street entre 7th Avenue y FDR Drive.
  • 52nd Street entre 7th y 6th Avenue.
  • 50th Street entre 6th Avenue y FDR Drive.
  • 51st Street entre 7th y 1st Avenue.
  • 49th Street entre 1st Avenue y FDR Drive Service Road.
  • 48th Street entre 1st Avenue y FDR Drive Service Road.
  • 42nd Street entre 7th Avenue y FDR Drive.
  • 34th Street entre 7th Avenue y FDR Drive.
  • Little West Street entre 1st Place y Battery Place.
  • Battery Place entre 1st Place y Little West Street.
  • 1st Place entre Battery Place y Little West Street.

 

