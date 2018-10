Lin-Manuel Miranda quiere contratarte para su película “In The Heights”

Oh, @quiarahudes & I have waited so long for this day…

It’s the In The Heights WORLDWIDE CASTING SEARCH.

And it begins right now.

*screams loudest longest WEPA ever*

https://t.co/12H6b9uB1n

— who lives, who dies, who kills, you’re gory🧟‍♀️ (@Lin_Manuel) October 11, 2018