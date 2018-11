Alerta por mensajes vandálicos antisemitas en Brooklyn; 290 delitos de odio este año en NYC

Hate has no home in #Brooklyn. I strongly condemn whoever drew these disgusting swastikas in #BrooklynHeights and urge anyone with any information on this anti-Semitic attack on our community to please contact @NYPDnews Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. https://t.co/YCI6LeEfZA

