Narrativa antiinmigrante encuentra hueco en corriente política principal en EEUU

#AZ02 is one of the dozens of Republican-leaning districts that flipped during the #midterms2018. The district added more than 9k Hispanic and Asian American voters over the last 2 years, while the white vote fell by more than 2k over that time. https://t.co/8tQJIBRUkQ

— New American Economy (@NewAmericanEcon) November 9, 2018