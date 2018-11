El incendio Wolsey causa la primera evacuación de un barrio en Los Ángeles

We just sent an emergency alert using @NotifyLA to residents of #WestHills under mandatory evacuation for the #Woolseyfire

Sign up for emergency alerts at https://t.co/jtsdU62lEB to register now for text/voice/email alerts or text READY to 888777 pic.twitter.com/q933vp5hSW

— LA City EMD (@ReadyLA) November 10, 2018