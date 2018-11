Licencias de conducir para indocumentados en NY serían realidad en 2019

GREAT NEWS! Alphonso David, Counselor to @NYGovCuomo said at #SOMOSPRConference2018's immigration panel today that Drivers' Licenses for all, regardless of immigration status, will pass in the upcoming 2019 legislative session! ¡Sí se puede! 🚘🚦 #GreenLightNY pic.twitter.com/vYlOfDdaok

— Make the Road NY (@MaketheRoadNY) November 9, 2018