Kim Kardashian reconoce a Kylie Jenner como una rival más fuerte, y ahora quiere ser como ella

I love this look @makeupbymario did using the Glam Bible Smokey Vol 1 collection. Looks like my eyes were struck by lightning using the lightest color shadow right in the center. This palette really is perfection for a Smokey eye look! I love these lashes and liner and everything! The lip is a new nude that is a bit more mauve than what I have in our nudes collection! Can’t wait for you guys to try this collection! Kkwbeauty.com Nov 23