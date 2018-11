Médicos se enfrentan a NRA para combatir la violencia derivada de las armas

I held this 22-year-old’s heart & used my hand to pump blood through a bullet-riddled body. We resuscitated this person for nearly an hour & they made it to the OR, but would never make it home to their family. Tell me whose lane this is @NRA ? #thisisOURlane @ResearchAffirm pic.twitter.com/aXinICgI2g

— Regina Royan, MD MPH (@ReginaRoyan) November 14, 2018