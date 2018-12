Los Nets se merecen soñar con los playoffs

Spencer Dinwiddie (37 points, 11 assists) is the 5th player in NBA history (since starters were 1st tracked in 1970-71) to record 35+ points and 10+ assists in a game off the bench:

Lou Williams (2017-18)

Jamal Crawford (2013-14)

Brian Winters (1981-82)

Pete Maravich (1973-74) pic.twitter.com/WP97OIXFqg

