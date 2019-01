Ivanka Trump desata burlas y críticas por importante posición en Washington D.C.

Of all the people in US who could be World Bank President, the most qualified is Ivanka Trump, who lost her fashion line & happens to be the daughter of @POTUS. I see.

But first, can you ask @IvankaTrump why Jared still has a security clearance? I can't because she blocked me. https://t.co/YNv3uQmvOG

— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 12, 2019