Entre 1 y 3 pulgadas de nieve esperan esta noche en Nueva York

[Thursday morning update] – Snow is in the forecast for late tonight into Friday morning. Accumulations will range from a coating to an inch across Long Island to 1-2 inches north & west of NYC. Slippery roads may impact the Friday morning commute, especially across the interior. pic.twitter.com/h8WZ6MZEXF

— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 17, 2019