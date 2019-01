Mujer queda embarazada dos veces en una semana

#AdForumCo

Beata Bienias, 36, had struggled for a decade to get pregnant all to no avail. She then tried to conceive via IVF and it worked. But, unknown to her, she had already conceived twins naturally in the same week. She ended up giving birth to triplets. pic.twitter.com/bsrOqH9hCK

— AdForumCo (@AdForumCo) January 21, 2019