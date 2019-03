Atropella con su moto al policía que intentaba detenerlo

UPDATE: MBPD arrested and charged Garrett Flores of Miami Beach with:

◾️Aggravated Battery on Officer

◾️Possession of Cocaine

◾️Driving w Suspended License

◾️Reckless Driving

◾️No Motorcycle Endorsement

◾️Resisitng Officer

He also had a bench warrant for a traffic offense. pic.twitter.com/dXhFdXM14r

