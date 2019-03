Indignación en la Corte: abogado defensor sugiere que Junior Guzmán-Feliz también era pandillero “Trinitario”

#BREAKING from ⁦@PIX11News⁩: Older Brother of #JuniorGuzman Feliz reacts to defense lawyer for suspect in teen brother’s stabbing, who suggested the 15 year old victim was member of rival #Trinitarios crew called “Sunset.” 5 men are charged w/Murder 1. pic.twitter.com/yhfBe5lAZ7

— Mary Murphy (@MurphyPIX) March 28, 2019