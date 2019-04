Avalancha sepulta a tres de los mejores alpinistas del mundo

View this post on Instagram

▲ Climbing ▲ Spindrift down the Northeast face of Mt. Andromeda while climbing the great classic "Andromeda Strain". Locals say it's one of the most popular "harder" routes in the Canadian Rockies following a prominent gully system in the middle of the face. Looking forward for more. • #NeverStopExploring #Climbing #FutureLight • 🏔: Rocky Mountains 🇨🇦 with @DavidLama_Official and @JessRoskelley