Pelea con su madre y después mata a un cartero a tiros

#Breaking news in SW ABQ near 98th and Tower. Police have a large presence in a nearby neighborhood after a shooting. Police have been using their intercom for the last 10 mins, repeatedly asking for a person to come out of a home. Tower Rd. is now being blocked off by police. pic.twitter.com/yQWXS4dmcs

— Chris McKee (@ChrisMcKeeTV) April 22, 2019