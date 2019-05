Pista anónima llevó a confiscar más de 1,000 armas en una casa conectada a la familia Getty

“We don’t know how long this has been going on. Good thing is, today we put a stop to it.” @LAPDHQ re: raid that yielded 1000+ guns & ammo, plus the arrest of unidentified man in “cluttered” #HolmbyHills home. Stay w/ @NBCLA for the latest. pic.twitter.com/jWuYuuHjem

— Beverly White (@BeverlyNBCLA) May 9, 2019