Caliente: La ex de Bella Thorne, Tana Mongeau, expone con descaro sus intimidades en Instagram

Tana Mongeau hace que sus fanáticos se pongan de todos colores con su último post en Instagram.
La sexy modelo ex pareja de Bella Thorne mostró su escandalosa tanguita roja en una pose con la que exhibe también sus partes más íntimas. La conocida influencer ha querido para señalar que su prenda íntima, cuyo nombre es “Scandalous” es un verdadero éxito de ventas.
Tana Mongeau también ha confirmado con su publicación que pese a que “Scandalous” se habían agotado la prenda ya ha sido reabastecida para que su público pueda seguir comprándola.
La famosa influencer ha demostrado su vena escandalosa y descarada en eventos tan públicos como el festival de Coachella, en donde literalmente fue una de las más cautivadoras y atrevidas.
View this post on Instagram
you meet so many people in this life that are so quick to be so happy for you in your high moments, to stand by your side when you succeed- but to be so lucky to find a friend that will stand with you through your lowest moments is something most people aren’t even lucky enough to find. thank you Ashly, for starving with me so that we could eat together. for never leaving my side, even when it could’ve been easy. for literally having the same brain as me, just a little more organized… i can truly say you are my best friend on earth and it’s crazy to me that we met because all of our friends at the time were treating us like shit. i didn’t even know what ride or die meant until i met you… HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY SISTER! thank u for existing. for being there in every fucked up situation to either cry with me or secretly film for live footage. getting evicted and being homeless with me. staying around even when my stalker fucked with you like it was me.. fighting with eachothers families like it was our own… and shit most of all, succeeding and crushing life together. HAPPY FUCKING BIRTHDAY!!! i literally feel like I am 22!!!!!!!! now can we put on fake eyelashes and bombshells and blackout or??!!!????? ALSO WE DID THIS PIC WITHOUT A FACETUNE HELLO!!!!!!
Su relación con Bella Thorne, por otra parte, sigue siendo amistosa aún cuando su romance ha llegado a su fin.
Pero después de su último encuentro y por sus palabras en Instagram, ya hay muchos que opinan que la pareja pronto vivirá una reconciliación.
“Can’t really imagine a world where i don’t love you”, escribió Tana junto a su última foto con la conocida actriz y cantante.