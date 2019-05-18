Yanet García, la chica del clima, y sus micro shorts de nervios que revolucionan en Instagram

Yanet García rebasó los 10 millones de seguidores en Instagram hace algunas semanas y celebró posando en traje de baño para presumir sus curvas. La conocida como “la chica más sexy del clima” siempre da de que hablar debido a sus atrevidas fotos que suele a compartir en la red social.
Los fans adoran cuando García publica este tipo de contenido ya que siempre la llenan de mensajes halagando su figura. En una de sus recientes fotos se le vio a Yanet desde el set del programa matutino “Hoy” en donde se le ve con unos micro shorts que dejan sus piernas al descubierto.
“Wow, tu cuerpo”, escribió un seguidor. “Eres hermosa de pies a cabeza”, otro fan agregó. “Todavía no puedo creer que ese chico te dejó para jugar Call of Duty”, otro admirador recordó la razón de su rompimiento con su exnovio. “Los reportes del clima son tan aburridos pero creo que ya cambió mi perspectiva”, otro fan observó.
La sensualidad de García siempre está presente en sus redes sociales.
Su voluptuoso trasero siempre es foco central de las imágenes compartidas.
Los bikinazos tampoco faltan cada cierto tiempo.
THANK YOU FOR 10 MILLION FOLLOWERS 🎉 5 years ago I only had a few thousand followers and I decided to take a risk and try something I had never done before… being on TV as The Weather Girl in Monterrey ! I was so horrible my first few months and would drive home crying because I was so bad. I was determined to improve so I had my friend film me and I would upload the clips to YouTube to watch what I was doing wrong and see how I could improve. Never did I imagine someone would take my clips and make a video that would go viral! Over 500,000 followers followed me in a week and that opened up so many opportunities for me that I am forever grateful for. I continue to work hard every day on my skills with TV, and learn new things by challenging myself with Theatre and making movies. These things still scare me but my entire life I’ve worked so hard to go after my dreams and I’ve shared my journey with all of you along the way. Everything I do here is to inspire you to live happy, be kind to others, work hard and chase your dreams. Thank you for all your love and support along the way! SON LO MÁXIMO!❤ NUNCA OLVIDES, DE DONDE VIENES NI PARA DONDE VAS ☝🏻✨#NeverGiveUp
