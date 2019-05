Difícil momento para Chef Claudia Sandoval de ‘MasterChef Latino’

View this post on Instagram

Today I had to let out a good cry. The last couple of weeks have been extremely difficult for everyone in my Family. We are losing our Matriarch. My Abuela. An Incredibly strong, and loving woman who is responsible for making me the strong powerful Latina I am. I feel absolutely shattered and heartbroken. I wanted to share this not because I want pity, but because I want you to know, you’re not alone. We all have stuff going on. We all have to get it together for work, cry in the bathroom, and wipe our tears. Life sadly doesn’t stop for this type of stuff and for anyone out there suffering, I just need you to know you are NOT alone. We will get thru this. Stronger than ever. And for those of you blessed to be happy at this time, please be kind to those around you. Give us space and love. Don’t pry. Just listen. And for those of you who pray, Pray for us, many of us are fighting battles we don’t always want to talk about.