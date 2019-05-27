Netflix estrenará la comedia romántica “Always be my maybe” el 31 de mayo

View this post on Instagram

🎥♥️⚡C-O-N-T-E-S-T! We've partnered with @netflixfilm again, and want to send you to a very special screening event for #AlwaysBeMyMaybe, the hilarious rom-com starring your faves @aliwong + @randallpark. (!!!!!!!!!) . . Always Be My Maybe is the story of a pair of childhood friends, Sasha (Wong) and Marcus (the film’s co-writer Randall Park), who have a major falling out and don’t see each other for years. When they run into each other in San Francisco, where Sasha is opening her new restaurant, they are reluctant to reconnect. But, they soon find that their old sparks—and maybe some new ones—are there. . . The private screening will take place on May 30th at @d28events, in Toronto's east end, and since Korean cooking plays an important role in this film, with food created by @nikinakayama, one of the only female kaiseki chefs in the world, this win also includes a delicious food element!! We've partnered with Chef Michael Kim of @unclemikeysinc, so that guest can enjoy both a Korean cooking demo + tasting. . . Oh yes, if you win, come fully prepared to laugh your ass off, and gain a whole new appreciation of Korean cuisine. 🎥♥️⚡LIKE + COMMENT for a chance to win!!! Click link in bio to watch trailer. . . #netflix #netflixoriginal #aliwong #randallpark #comedy #romcom #film #koreanfood #unclemikeys #kaiseki #torontochef #sanfrancisco