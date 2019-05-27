Netflix estrenará la comedia romántica “Always be my maybe” el 31 de mayo

Este viernes 31 de mayo Netflix estrenará la película “Always be my maybe” (“Quizás para siempre”), una comedia romántica estelarizada por Ali Wong y Randall Park, con Keanu Reeves en una actuación especial.
En este filme Wong interpreta a Sasha, una célebre chef de Los Angeles que está a punto de casarse con Brandon (Daniel Dae Kim), y que regresa a su pueblo natal en San Francisco para abrir un nuevo restaurante. Allí se reencuentra con Marcus (Park), un músico con quien tuvo una relación hace 15 años. Diversos problemas provocan que ambos vuelvan a sentir una atracción, pero les cuesta unir sus universos tan diferentes.
En la vida real, Randall y Ali son amigos desde hace mucho tiempo, ya que se conocieron en una compañía de teatro, luego en el circuito de comediantes de stand up y finalmente en el exitoso programa de televisión “Fresh off the boat”, que Park estelariza y Wong escribe. Ello los llevó a trabajar juntos en este proyecto, que promete risas de principio a fin.
“Always be my maybe” fue dirigida por Nahnatchka Khan; en el elenco principal también destacan Miya Cech, Casey Wilson, Susan Park y Keanu Reeves; la participación de este último ha provocado expectación en todo el público. Así que marca tu agenda y no te pierdas a partir del viernes 31 esta comedia romántica de Netflix. Aquí el trailer:
