Más pedazos del Metro 7 en Queens caen a la calle y casi golpean a señora

.@MTA this is insane. This shit just almost came down on my head as a train passed over. Does someone actually have to wind up in the hospital or worse before you do something? CC: .@JimmyVanBramer 53rd and Roosevelt 7 train. I left the pieces under the Queens bound stairs. pic.twitter.com/iWe9HsdBab

— Erin Koster (@DarlingFeminist) June 3, 2019