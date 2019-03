Otro pedazo del Metro 7 cae sobre un auto en Queens

This is outrageous! More rusty metal debris falling from the 7 train, this time in LIC. Look at that dent— a person would have died! I sent a letter to @MTA last week demanding an expeditious inspection of the 7 train structure. What is the hold up?! https://t.co/YfQ1Q9mJKC

— Jimmy Van Bramer (@JimmyVanBramer) March 15, 2019