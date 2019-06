La noticia falsa sobre violación de menores y eutanasia que hasta el papa Francisco se creyó

A 17-year-old rape victim was NOT euthanised in the Netherlands.@euronews @Independent @DailyMailUK @dailybeast are all wrong

It took me about 10 mins to check with the reporter who wrote the original Dutch story.

Noa Pothoven asked for euthanasia and was refused (cont.) pic.twitter.com/e7PYQSCxG1

— Naomi O'Leary (@NaomiOhReally) June 5, 2019