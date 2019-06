Nueva York: primera ciudad del país con fondos públicos para abortos

Abortion is legal in New York, but access hasn’t been equitable.

Today, we take a step forward by providing direct funding for abortion care in the City budget.

I’m proud to have stood with @AMillerNIRH to make this a reality.

#FundAbortionNYC pic.twitter.com/lHAqTlSJrY

— Scott M. Stringer (@NYCComptroller) June 14, 2019