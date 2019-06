Gobernación y Fiscalía de Nueva York no apoyarán redadas “racistas de Trump”

Immigrant NYers: NYC—your City—stands with you. Due to recent remarks from the fed. gov., you may have increased concerns about possible immigration enforcement. To learn about your rights and what to do in an encounter with immigration enforcement, visit https://t.co/tKZjtxpEt6 pic.twitter.com/vLlp20bJiV

— NYC Immigrant Affairs (@NYCImmigrants) June 21, 2019