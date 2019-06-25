Las películas que llegan a Hulu el 1 de julio

Si Hulu es tu plataforma de streaming favorita, debes prepararte para este 1 de julio, ya que en esa fecha estarán disponibles las películas de la siguiente lista. Son muchos títulos de los más diversos géneros con los que pasarás horas de diversión. Elige tus favoritos:
88 Minutes
A Little Princess
A Year Ago in Winter
Accomplices
Airplane!
Airplanes II: The Sequel
American Gun
An American Werewolf in London
The Amityville Horror
Antiviral
The Appeared
Apres Lui
Arbitrage
Are We Done Yet?
Are We There Yet?
Astro Boy
Bad Lieutenant
Bad Santa
The Benchwarmers
Beyond the Gates (of Hell)
Big Fish.- Esta película dramática dirigida por Tim Burton trata acerca de un hombre (Ewan McGregor) que no tiene una muy buena relación con su padre (Albert Finney), pero al enterarse de que éste padece una enfermedad terminal, regresa a su hogar para estar a su lado en sus últimos momentos.
Brotherhood of Justice
Bull Durham
Bunny and the Bull
The Chateau
The Childhood of a Leader
Child’s Play
Coffin Rock
Con Air
Cooties
CSA: Confederate States of America
Curse of the Zodiac
Dans Paris
Death Bell
Desperately Seeking Susan.- Roberta (Rosanna Arquette) es aficionada a leer los anuncios personales del periódico, y se entera de que alguien está buscando desesperadamente a una chica llamada Susan (Madonna); cuando la localiza, se ve envuelta en numerosos líos.
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
Endless Love
Errors of the Human Body
Evolution
Fainheart
Fighter
The First Wives Club
Gangster No. 1
The Girl Under the Waves
Good Luck Chuck
Good Time Max
Hard Candy.- Ellen Page se hizo famosa gracias a este filme independiente en el que interpreta a Hayley, una adolescente que conoce por Internet a Jeff (Patrick Wilson), un fotógrafo mucho mayor que ella, quien la lleva a su casa. Lo que él no sabe es que Hayley tiene un plan para que Jeff pague por todo lo que les ha hecho a otras chicas.
Hellions
Hero (“Ying Xiong”)
Home of the Brave
Honey 2
The Housemaid
The Human Stain
I Remember You
The Imperialists are Still Alive
Into The Blue
Into The Blue 2: The Reef
Johnny Mad Dog
Killing them Safely
King Kong
The Last Days
Leaving
Letters to Juliet
Man About Town
Man in the Moon.- Jim Carrey ganó el premio Golden Globe por su actuación en esta película de 1999 en la que interpreta a Andy Kauffman, el cómico amado por unos y odiado por otros que se hizo famoso por su humor inusual e irreverente, y que murió de cáncer en 1984. “Man on the moon” cuenta con música del grupo R.E.M.
Manglehorn
Married to the Mob
Minority Report
Mission: Impossible III
My Best Friend’s Girl
Myth of the American Sleepover
No One Knows about Persian Cats
Open Water
Open Water 2: Adrift
Operation Condor
Operation Condor II: The Armour of the Gods
The Overbrook Brothers
Paper Covers Rock
Paranoid Park.- Dirigido por Gus Van Sant, este filme muestra muestra un caso sin resolver ocurrido en los alrededores de Paranoid Park, en Portland, y las investigaciones que surgen, con interrogatorios a un chico que practica el skateboard (Gabe Nevins).
The Panic in Needle Park
The Polar Express
The Princess of Montpensier
Primal
Prime
Proof
Pumpkin
Puzzle
The Quiet American
Quigley Down Under
Rain
Reservoir Dogs
Revenge of the Nerds
Rocky.- Siempre es buen momento para ver este filme clásico ganador del Oscar, protagonizado por Sylvester Stallone como Rocky Balboa, un boxeador al que se le ofrece la oportunidad de pelear por un título mundial. La cinta dio inicio a una exitosa saga estelarizada por Stallone.
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Rules of Attraction
Rules of Engagement
Running Scared
Sangre de mi Sangre
Shanghai Surprise
Sleepy Hollow
Sling Blade
Someone Else
Sounds Like Teen Spirit: A Popumentary
Spaceballs
Species
Species II
Species III
Species: The Awakening
Stalked By My Patients
Stigmata
Stung
Superbad
Swimfan
Swingers
The Silence of the Lambs.- Este thriller ganó cinco premios Oscar y muestra a Anthony Hopkins como Hannibal Lecter, un peligroso caníbal que desde su celda proporciona información a la agente Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) para encontrar a un asesino serial que se hace llamar Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine). “The silence of the lambs” es un clásico del cine policíaco.
The Sum of all Fears
Terror in the Woods
The Time that Remains
The Uninvited
The Wraith
Thomas in Love
Traitor
Turtles Can Fly
Unmade Beds
Uptown Girls
Vampires
Vincere
Walk Away Renee
We Are What We Are
White Night Wedding
With a Friend like Harry
Women of Brewster Place
Esta selección está pensada para Estados Unidos. Los servidores de streaming tv no ofrecen los mismos contenidos en todos los países.
Si te gusta el futbol, estos programas de Netflix son para ti
Los 5 programas sobre la realeza que puedes ver en Netflix