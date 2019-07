A Carola Rackete la acusan de salvar a inmigrantes en el mar; el mundo pide su liberación

We stand by our captain #CarolaRackete. She was placed under house arrest in #Lampedusa, after having brought 40 people safely into port with the #SeaWatch3.

All she kept asking: could the people leave the ship?

All we are asking: #FreeCarola! #freeCarolaRackete pic.twitter.com/NHQFesyZ8w

— Sea-Watch International (@seawatch_intl) June 30, 2019