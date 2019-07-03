Alessandra Ambrosio levanta la bandera de Estados Unidos, totalmente desnuda

Alessandra Ambrosio fue una de las modelos más emblemáticas de Victoria Secret. Con su estilo y belleza latina Alessandra conquistó los ojos y el corazón de muchos y aún lo sigue haciendo.
La brasileña de 38 años de edad posó totalmente desnuda para el lente del fotógrafo Russell James, quien también ha plasmado sin ropa la belleza total de modelos como Kendall Jenner.
Link in bio. Proud to announce to collectors my new association with one of America’s most significant galleries, @faheykleingallery in LA. Select works of mine are now at the gallery and on their site. They also have a limited number of signed and editioned Angels LE books. This shot probably says it all best for me today. An artistic collaboration with my great friend and LA resident @alessandraambrosio, taken with all the love and appreciation we both feel for the USA. If this doesn’t say ‘free’ I’m not sure what does! Wishing a wonderful July 4th holiday to all. Thank you @faheykleingallery for giving me this ‘pinch myself’ moment. #angelsfineartcollection #july4th www.angelsbyrusselljames.com @elizabethsulcer
Russell tiene en muy alta estima a la modelo, quien en la actualidad es la pareja sentimental de Jamie Mazur. El pasado once de abril el famoso fotógrafo compartió una imagen en su Instagram en donde felicitaba a su amiga con sentidas palabras.
If you can’t be with a friend on their birthday then I guess standing next to their photograph in a gallery thousands of miles away is the next best thing? Happy birthday @alessandraambrosio! I will be sending good vibes from the @cameraworkgallery opening tomorrow night in Berlin! #angelsfineartcollection www.angelsbyrusselljames.com