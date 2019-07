La drástica decisión que tomó Eiza González con su cuerpo

View this post on Instagram

@whowhatwear I’m Mexican, I was born in Mexico, and I’m absolutely proud of who I am,” González says, “but when it’s used against me [say, by forcing her into only one type of role], I enter an identity crisis. Who am I supposed to be?” González says the stress of having jobs she desperately wanted slip through her fingers because of her heritage has taken a toll on her mental health. “I actually had to go to therapy over this,” she tells me. “It’s hard to be so vulnerable, to open yourself up to a room, only to have them hold something against you that you can’t change.” As long as whiteness enjoys its default status in Hollywood, then most of the “diversity” we see on screen will come in the form of these problematic clichés.