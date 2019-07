Jencarlos Canela le regala un anillo de promesa a Oriana, la hija de Gaby Espino y Cristóbal Lander

View this post on Instagram

I PUT A RING ON IT 💍 My best friend is turning 11 today and I embarrassed her ( bc I love doing that) by getting on one knee in a mall today and putting this ring on her finger as a symbol of my unconditional love for her and my promise to always be the best man I can be by her side for as long as I live. The day she takes it off it will be to replace it with a ring given to her by another guy that won’t be alive much longer after that 🤷🏻‍♂️ FELICIDADES Loquita!! Este anillo es símbolo del amor incondicional que siento por ti y de la promesa que te hice de siempre apoyarte y estar ahí por ti en esta vida y en la que sigue. Nos escogimos! #ori I #promise #unconditionallove #11