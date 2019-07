Batalla de alcaldes, Rudy Giuliani y Bill de Blasio se enfrentan en Twitter

When you disrespect our NYPD officers, you disrespect ALL New Yorkers. We don't tolerate that in our city.

The truth is crime's NEVER been lower in New York City and that's because we're bridging the divide between police and communities — a divide @RudyGiuliani helped create. https://t.co/A303mUWl8Q

— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 23, 2019