El príncipe Harry se puso a bailar, sin Meghan Markle, y el vídeo se hizo viral

A couple of captured moments between The Duke of Sussex and Dr. Jane Goodall at today’s event. The pair share an impromptu dance and ‘Chimpanzee Greeting’ which Jane taught The Duke when they first met. Today’s event was full of education, inspiration and fun. Because working hard and playing hard are not mutually exclusive… 🐒 For more information on today’s special event on Roots & Shoots, please see previous post.