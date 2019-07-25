El príncipe Harry se puso a bailar, sin Meghan Markle, y el vídeo se hizo viral

El palacio de Windsor recibió a los invitados al evento de la organización de la científica, “Roots and Shoots”. El príncipe Harry fiel al apoyo que siempre le ha brindado a los proyectos ambientales se hizo presente y ahí le dio la bienvenida a Jane Goodall.
El duque de Sussex estaba tan feliz con la llegada de Jane que la recibió con el famoso baile con el que se saludan sus mejores amigos, los chimpancés.
A couple of captured moments between The Duke of Sussex and Dr. Jane Goodall at today’s event. The pair share an impromptu dance and ‘Chimpanzee Greeting’ which Jane taught The Duke when they first met. Today’s event was full of education, inspiration and fun. Because working hard and playing hard are not mutually exclusive… 🐒 For more information on today’s special event on Roots & Shoots, please see previous post.
Según reveló la revista People, el príncipe le tiene mucho aprecio a Jane, aún cuando lleva poco de conocerla. Sin embargo la causa común que los une los ha llevado a compartir química y esto quedó en evidencia en dicho evento en donde el esposo de Meghan Markle rompió el protocolo de felicidad.
Today, The Duke of Sussex met with young people doing ground-breaking work in their communities as part of Dr. Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots Global Leadership gathering. Started in 1991 by world renowned ethologist and primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall, with just 12 high school students in Tanzania, Roots & Shoots brings together young people from around the world who are leading projects in their communities to make the world a better place for people, animals and the environment. Today @RootsAndShoots has over 150,000 groups in over 50 countries – the collective power of these young people is limitless. His Royal Highness believes that people are at the heart of conservation and sustainability and that in order to succeed we need an inclusive, community-centred approach. In his roles as President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, The Duke has met young people from around the world who are leading the way with creative sustainability solutions and campaigns – it is thanks to the creativity of young people’s minds, that we can turn the tide and preserve our planet for future generations. After listening to presentations on endangered species, reducing plastic waste and embracing the wild, The Duke had the chance to thank all the young people taking part for their efforts and the difference they are making every single day. As a continuation of our monthly social awareness approach, for July we turned our attention to following accounts featuring the environment. @JaneGoodallInst, founder of Roots & Shoots, is one of those selected profiles, having dedicated her life’s work to bettering our environment and world. To learn more, visit @RootsAndShoots. Photo©️ PA images