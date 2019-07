Hispano detenido por mojar a dos mujeres policías; publican fotos de más sospechosos

UPDATE: Here is an additional photo of a suspect wanted for an assault that occurred on 7/21/19 in Harlem during which a police Officer was hit in the head with a bucket. Any information call @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. https://t.co/zOmGXxt9sx pic.twitter.com/eDsRTciyyL

— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 25, 2019