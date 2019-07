Se suicidó otro policía de Nueva York; 7mo caso este año

Once again terrible news. Tonight the NYPD lost a sergeant to suicide. We ask that everyone pray for his family, friends and Co-workers. The NYPD continues to go through a difficult time. We know you won’t call the Dept if you need help please call the SBA please! 🙏➕👮‍♀️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/e473M5MuWK

— SBA (@SBANYPD) July 27, 2019