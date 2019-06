Se suicidó otro policía de Nueva York; 3er caso este mes

Continuing the conversation on mental health couldn’t be more important. I want every member of the NYPD to know:

🔹you have options

🔹the department is here for you

🔹seeking help will not adversely affect your career

Please share the message. It could save a life.

— Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) June 7, 2019