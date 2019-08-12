La infartante foto en tanguita y sostén de Bebe Raxha para defenderse de las críticas

Bebe Rexha dijo sentirse harta de que la gente quiera etiquetarla por cuestiones de edad y género.
La cantante publicó en Instagram una fotografía en la que posa frente a un espejo con lencería oscura, acompañada de un mensaje en el que señaló que un ejecutivo musical le dijo que se estaba haciendo vieja.
“Un ejecutivo hombre me dijo que me estoy haciendo vieja y que mi sello es ‘confuso’ porque soy compositora y publico fotos sexys en mi Instagram y eso no es lo que las compositoras deberían hacer, especialmente a mi edad, tengo 29.
“Estoy harta de que me pongan en una caja. Yo hago mis propias reglas. Estoy harta de que cuando las mujeres envejecen sean etiquetadas como brujas, mientras que los hombres sean considerados sexys por su edad“, recriminó la intérprete.
Rexha agregó que a pesar de los comentarios, ella no cambiará sus ideales musicales, ni buscará aparentar verse más joven cuando cumpla los 30 años de edad, el próximo 30 de agosto.
“Celebraré mi edad, ¿sabes por qué? Porque soy más inteligente, soy más fuerte y confío en mí.
“Soy mucho mejor amante que hace 10 años“, concluyó.
POR: Omar Alberto Gutiérrez Linares