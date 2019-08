Sebastian Stan, “Bucky” en las películas de “Avengers”, presumió su abdomen de acero

View this post on Instagram

After 7 years with @donsaladino I caught a good day, sucked it up and finally posted this… Been working with this guy through years of self judgement and mental wars when it comes to fitness and LIFE, and TODAY I’m giving myself a break and acknowledging the hard work we’ve done for @355movie (and this other small thing we got comin’ 😉) ! Proud of what we’ve accomplished pal! Love you. And thank you. 👊🏻❤️ #donsaladino #drive495 #355movie #marvel #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier