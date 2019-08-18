El bikini mínimo de Emily Ratajkowski que cubrió lo indispensable para evitar la censura

Emily Ratajkowski vive en bikini, aunque algunas veces la prenda apenas cubra lo mínimo.
Este domingo la modelo británica de 27 años calentó las redes sociales al lucirse en un pequeñísimo traje de baño que dejó ver su bien formado cuerpo.
“Días de perro de verano”, escribió la irreverente joven.
Unos días antes la también actriz eludió la censura de Instagram y demostró por qué es la reina del topless. Con una falda de lápiz se sacó la blusa y posó para goce de sus fans, en una foto que tomó su esposo.
Emily es disruptiva, de eso no hay duda. Por eso se animó a posar sin depilarse las axilas para manifestar su negativa a los estándares impuestos a las mujeres por la sociedad.
“Give women the opportunity to be whatever they want and as multifaceted as they can be.” I wrote an essay for @harpersbazaarus about the importance of women’s right to choose (how she dresses, what she posts, if she decides to shave or not) no matter what influences have shaped the way she presents herself. Do your thing ladies, whatever it might be. Link in bio.