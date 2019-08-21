Aparece un sexto dedo en el pie izquierdo de Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian y Kylie Jenner compartieron una nueva campaña publicitaria sobre su nueva fragancia. Sin embargo, más allá de la colaboración y de lo sexys que se ven con las entalladas mallas, muchos se fijaron en el aparente error de photoshop de la misma ya que en ella se pueden contar seis dedos en el pie izquierdo de Kim.
Aquí la imagen en donde se puede ver el error señalado.
Aquí la publicación original de Kim.
Kylie’s favorite is the nude bottle, I think mine is the pink! She’s been wearing my perfumes forever so this collab is extra special because I know how much she loves the process. Finding her perfect scent was impossible so we narrowed it down to her three favorites! Kkwfragrance.com Aug 23rd.
Aquí unas imágenes en las que se puede ver, perfectamente, que Kim Kardashian solo tiene cinco dedos en su pie izquierdo.
Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life. What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public. I am always listening, learning and growing – I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind. My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.
The day that I found out the Met Gala theme was “camp”, that same day we called @manfredthierrymugler 👑the King of Camp! We met up in Miami right after the holidays last year and saw the sketches! I learned so much about couture from this genius man, it was beyond couture, it was art! 7 months in the making and fittings in Montreal, Paris and LA. Corset breathing lessons from none other than Mr. Pearl. It was worth it all!!! And this was the start of a magical inspiring connection. Stay tuned for more ✨