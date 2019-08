Recién casados mueren en un choque, minutos después de salir de su boda en Texas

A young couple from Vidor were leaving their wedding Friday afternoon when their vehicle was struck by a Dodge truck, killing them instantly.

The same JP that married the Vidor couple declared them dead. https://t.co/oVEdXCtNvH@Chris_Moore09 and @kimbpix are on scene. pic.twitter.com/U28bF5JqGG

— Monique Batson (@Mo_Bats) August 23, 2019