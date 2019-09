Hora de votar: Logo de México 86 compite como el mejor de los Mundiales

After more than 500,000 votes, the #WorldCup #GreatestEmblem Final is set:

🇲🇽 Mexico 1986 🇲🇽 🆚 🇿🇦 South Africa 2010 🇿🇦

We’ll announce the winner tomorrow, before the Qatar 2022 official emblem is unveiled on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/9V5PzW7NOZ

— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 1, 2019